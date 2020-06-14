All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

269 West 12th Street

269 West 12th Street · (917) 407-0480
Location

269 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-4 · Avail. now

$4,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee! Located on beautiful tree-lined West 12th Street this two bedroom home is pin drop quiet and streams tons of natural light all day long. Recently renovated and in perfect turn-key condition you will love that each one of the bedrooms are equal in size. The large living area has an over-sized picture window and offers plenty of entertainment space. The renovated windowed kitchen is complete with a dishwasher and displays views all the way to downtown and The Freedom Tower. Other features include, ceiling fans, pre-installed air conditioners, and windowed bathroom. Easy access to the 1,2,3,B,D,F,A,C, and E trains. Close to the best dining, shopping, and everything fantastic Downtown has to offer. Pets welcome and guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 West 12th Street have any available units?
269 West 12th Street has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 West 12th Street have?
Some of 269 West 12th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
269 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 269 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 269 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 269 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 269 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 269 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 269 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 269 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
