269 West 12th Street

No Fee! Located on beautiful tree-lined West 12th Street this two bedroom home is pin drop quiet and streams tons of natural light all day long. Recently renovated and in perfect turn-key condition you will love that each one of the bedrooms are equal in size. The large living area has an over-sized picture window and offers plenty of entertainment space. The renovated windowed kitchen is complete with a dishwasher and displays views all the way to downtown and The Freedom Tower. Other features include, ceiling fans, pre-installed air conditioners, and windowed bathroom. Easy access to the 1,2,3,B,D,F,A,C, and E trains. Close to the best dining, shopping, and everything fantastic Downtown has to offer. Pets welcome and guarantors accepted.