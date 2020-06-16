269 E 10 ST.

Amenities

Apt: This beautiful one bedroom boasts polished hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, soaring high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Comfortably sized living room and kitchen area can hold a sectional couch, coffee table and dining room table. Bedroom has two large windows and can comfortably fit a queen or even a king sized bed. Building: Well maintained building with a nearby super, located in the heart of the East Village! Endless restaurants, bars and entertainment options in the area. Steps away from the Village East Cinema. Local favorite dining options include but not limited to Cafe Mogador, Timna, Veselka, Cacio e Pepe and Mamoun's and just a stone's throw away from the infamous 1st Ave Shuffle.For inquiries or viewings contact Omer347.227.5167Omer@AlphaNYC.com alpha279955