New York, NY
269 E 10 ST.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

269 E 10 ST.

269 East 10th Street · (347) 227-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

269 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Apt: This beautiful one bedroom boasts polished hardwood floors and exposed brick walls, soaring high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Comfortably sized living room and kitchen area can hold a sectional couch, coffee table and dining room table. Bedroom has two large windows and can comfortably fit a queen or even a king sized bed. Building: Well maintained building with a nearby super, located in the heart of the East Village! Endless restaurants, bars and entertainment options in the area. Steps away from the Village East Cinema. Local favorite dining options include but not limited to Cafe Mogador, Timna, Veselka, Cacio e Pepe and Mamoun's and just a stone's throw away from the infamous 1st Ave Shuffle.For inquiries or viewings contact Omer347.227.5167Omer@AlphaNYC.com alpha279955

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 E 10 ST. have any available units?
269 E 10 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 269 E 10 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
269 E 10 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 E 10 ST. pet-friendly?
No, 269 E 10 ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 269 E 10 ST. offer parking?
No, 269 E 10 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 269 E 10 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 E 10 ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 E 10 ST. have a pool?
No, 269 E 10 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 269 E 10 ST. have accessible units?
No, 269 E 10 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 269 E 10 ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 E 10 ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 269 E 10 ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 269 E 10 ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
