265 W 146th St

BRAND NEW GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM



NO FEE!!!



Please note, landlord is offering 1 Month Free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross price is $2,100 per month.



Listing Details:



-Full/Queen Size Bedrooms

-Newly Renovated Kitchen

- Microwave

-Dishwasher

-Wide Plank Hardwood Floor

-Abundant Sunlight



Building Details:



-Laundromat in the Building

- Responsive Management

-Heat and Hot Water included

-24/7 Surveillance Cameras

-Pets Allowed

-Local Super

-Pay Your Rent Online

- Parks Nearby



Very Easy Access to Public Transportation

B, D, A, C 145th Subway Station