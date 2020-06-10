265 W 146th St

Amenities
BRAND NEW GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM
NO FEE!!!
VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Please note, landlord is offering 1 Month Free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross price is $2,100 per month.
Listing Details:
-Full/Queen Size Bedrooms
-Newly Renovated Kitchen
- Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floor
-Abundant Sunlight
Building Details:
-Laundromat in the Building
- Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water included
-24/7 Surveillance Cameras
-Pets Allowed
-Local Super
-Pay Your Rent Online
- Parks Nearby
TEXT/EMAIL for a faster response.
Very Easy Access to Public Transportation
B, D, A, C 145th Subway Station