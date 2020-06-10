All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

265 W 146th St

265 West 146th Street · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 West 146th Street, New York, NY 10039
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
BRAND NEW GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM

NO FEE!!!

VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Please note, landlord is offering 1 Month Free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross price is $2,100 per month.

Listing Details:

-Full/Queen Size Bedrooms
-Newly Renovated Kitchen
- Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floor
-Abundant Sunlight

Building Details:

-Laundromat in the Building
- Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water included
-24/7 Surveillance Cameras
-Pets Allowed
-Local Super
-Pay Your Rent Online
- Parks Nearby

TEXT/EMAIL for a faster response.

Very Easy Access to Public Transportation
B, D, A, C 145th Subway Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 W 146th St have any available units?
265 W 146th St has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 W 146th St have?
Some of 265 W 146th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 W 146th St currently offering any rent specials?
265 W 146th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 W 146th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 W 146th St is pet friendly.
Does 265 W 146th St offer parking?
No, 265 W 146th St does not offer parking.
Does 265 W 146th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 W 146th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 W 146th St have a pool?
No, 265 W 146th St does not have a pool.
Does 265 W 146th St have accessible units?
No, 265 W 146th St does not have accessible units.
Does 265 W 146th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 W 146th St has units with dishwashers.
