262 West 11th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

This elegant and renovated 7 room duplex, situated in a well maintained townhouse, has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a flexible lay-out. Enjoy the lush, private south-facing garden and the dining deck off the new eat-in kitchen which is filled with light from south and west facing windows. This spacious home has a living room with 10'8" ceilings, wood burning fireplace & beautiful original detail, a large formal dining room, newly renovated windowed eat-in-kitchen with banquette seating for 5 and a built-in windowed desk nook. The parlour floor also has a guest bath and washer/dryer. The 2nd floor is comprised of the master bedroom with 2 north facing windows, decorative fireplace and windowed en-suite bath, a south facing windowed den/office or bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms (one must traverse front br to access back south facing br) and a hall bath. This special home, with original hardwood floors, is on one of the prettiest blocks, near the express subway, fashionable Bleecker Street, Magnolia Bakery and 1 block from the Abington Square playground! There is also a gated entrance to the garden from 11th Street and only one other apt uses the front entrance. Available immediately, pets permitted on a case by case basis.