Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

262 West 11th Street

262 West 11th Street · (212) 452-4377
Location

262 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
This elegant and renovated 7 room duplex, situated in a well maintained townhouse, has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a flexible lay-out. Enjoy the lush, private south-facing garden and the dining deck off the new eat-in kitchen which is filled with light from south and west facing windows. This spacious home has a living room with 10'8" ceilings, wood burning fireplace & beautiful original detail, a large formal dining room, newly renovated windowed eat-in-kitchen with banquette seating for 5 and a built-in windowed desk nook. The parlour floor also has a guest bath and washer/dryer. The 2nd floor is comprised of the master bedroom with 2 north facing windows, decorative fireplace and windowed en-suite bath, a south facing windowed den/office or bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms (one must traverse front br to access back south facing br) and a hall bath. This special home, with original hardwood floors, is on one of the prettiest blocks, near the express subway, fashionable Bleecker Street, Magnolia Bakery and 1 block from the Abington Square playground! There is also a gated entrance to the garden from 11th Street and only one other apt uses the front entrance. Available immediately, pets permitted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 West 11th Street have any available units?
262 West 11th Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 West 11th Street have?
Some of 262 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
262 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 West 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 262 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 262 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 262 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 262 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 262 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 262 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 262 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
