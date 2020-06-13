261 West 28th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

This bright and spacious one-bedroom at The Onyx is located in the heart of Chelsea, just a short distance to High Line Park, Chelsea Piers, transportation and the best of New York City's culture and nightlife. This well-appointed home has premium finishes featuring double-pane windows with automatic electric blinds, dark hardwood floors, an open kitchen with Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances including a wine cooler, granite breakfast bar, Bosch washer/dryer in the unit, and a luxurious bathroom with heated floors. The Onyx is a full-service building that offers a 24-hour doorman, a beautiful rooftop terrace and a fitness center.