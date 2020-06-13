All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

261 West 28th Street

261 West 28th Street · (917) 657-5607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7F · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
This bright and spacious one-bedroom at The Onyx is located in the heart of Chelsea, just a short distance to High Line Park, Chelsea Piers, transportation and the best of New York City's culture and nightlife. This well-appointed home has premium finishes featuring double-pane windows with automatic electric blinds, dark hardwood floors, an open kitchen with Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances including a wine cooler, granite breakfast bar, Bosch washer/dryer in the unit, and a luxurious bathroom with heated floors. The Onyx is a full-service building that offers a 24-hour doorman, a beautiful rooftop terrace and a fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 West 28th Street have any available units?
261 West 28th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 West 28th Street have?
Some of 261 West 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 West 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 West 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 261 West 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 261 West 28th Street does offer parking.
Does 261 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 West 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 261 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 261 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 West 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
