260 West 21st Street

Welcome home to your sun-filled 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with additional sleeping loft, custom built home on a picture perfect tree-lined Chelsea block. This apartment was thoughtfully renovated with incredible attention to detail in quality, build and space-saving design and has been featured in the New York Times, HGTV and Apartment Therapy!



The unique layout offers a king size master bedroom with a massive custom built walk-in closet and en-suite marble bath with double vanity sinks and in-unit washer/dryer. The second bedroom and sleep loft accommodate queen size beds. The renovated kitchen offering a full size Sub Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher and 46 walk-in pantry, leads you into your open and airy dining and living space. Additional features that make this home extra special include gorgeous 9' tall solid walnut sliding barn doors, soaring 11' ceilings, six large windows spanning over 6 feet in height offering beautiful sunlight, polished hardwood floors, two through-the-wall AC units and tremendous storage space and built-ins throughout.



This well-maintained co-op is pet friendly and features brand new card-operated laundry, newly renovated hallways, bike storage, storage cages for lease, a brand new furnished roof-deck with Empire State and stunning city views, as well as a beautiful perennial garden in front of the building.Steps to the A/C/E/1 trains, Highline Park, Chelsea Market, and some of Manhattan's best restaurants!



QUICK board approval! Available for a lease start date July 1st-August 1st.

Guarantors, Students, non US citizens permitted.,IN CONTRACT

