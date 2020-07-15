All apartments in New York
260 West 21st Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

260 West 21st Street

260 West 21st Street · (415) 309-4897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-KL · Avail. now

$5,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome home to your sun-filled 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with additional sleeping loft, custom built home on a picture perfect tree-lined Chelsea block. This apartment was thoughtfully renovated with incredible attention to detail in quality, build and space-saving design and has been featured in the New York Times, HGTV and Apartment Therapy!

The unique layout offers a king size master bedroom with a massive custom built walk-in closet and en-suite marble bath with double vanity sinks and in-unit washer/dryer. The second bedroom and sleep loft accommodate queen size beds. The renovated kitchen offering a full size Sub Zero refrigerator, Miele dishwasher and 46 walk-in pantry, leads you into your open and airy dining and living space. Additional features that make this home extra special include gorgeous 9' tall solid walnut sliding barn doors, soaring 11' ceilings, six large windows spanning over 6 feet in height offering beautiful sunlight, polished hardwood floors, two through-the-wall AC units and tremendous storage space and built-ins throughout.

This well-maintained co-op is pet friendly and features brand new card-operated laundry, newly renovated hallways, bike storage, storage cages for lease, a brand new furnished roof-deck with Empire State and stunning city views, as well as a beautiful perennial garden in front of the building.Steps to the A/C/E/1 trains, Highline Park, Chelsea Market, and some of Manhattan's best restaurants!

QUICK board approval! Available for a lease start date July 1st-August 1st.
Guarantors, Students, non US citizens permitted.,IN CONTRACT
Welcome home to this stunning, 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath custom-built apartment once featured in the New York Times, HGTV and ApartmentTherapy.com. With 11' soaring high ceilings, an extra queen-sized guest sleeping loft and architectural details throughout, this is not to be missed!

Features in this special home include gorgeous 9' tall solid walnut sliding barn doors, 6 Oversized windows emitting natural light throughout the day; a king-sized master bedroom with an adjacent custom walk-in closet, dual marble vanity master bath with a LG washer/dryer; Queen sized secondary bedroom, Renovated walk-through kitchen with a Sub-zero fridge open to the Large Living and dining room, Walk-in pantry and storage closet, walnut shelving and various built-in storage throughout, fully updated wiring with speakers in the bathrooms and so much more. The apartment also comes with an optional storage unit and a bike space in the basement.

This meticulously maintained Coop is located in prime Chelsea on tree-lined W 21st Street and includes an incredible roof deck with Empire State and 360 degree unobstructed city views along with ample seating for dining and lounging in the sun. An additional Laundry room in the basement. Subways are just 2 blocks away (1,2,3,A,C,E.) Just 2 flights up. Board approval and interview required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 West 21st Street have any available units?
260 West 21st Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 West 21st Street have?
Some of 260 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 260 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 260 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 260 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
