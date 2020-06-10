260 W 54th St

Amenities

Built in 2004, The Marc is located in the heart of Manhattans chic Clinton Neighborhood. The Marc offers boundless comfort, serenity and convenience to all who seek a higher quality of life. Take a stroll in Central Park, enjoy the entertainment of Times Square, go shopping on 5th Avenue, enjoy some of the citys best restaurants, or simply stay at home and work-out at The Marcs state-of-the-art fitness center.



The Space



Building Amenities:



24 Hour Doorman & Concierge

Elegant Marble Lobby

State-of-the-Art Building Security

10,000 Square Foot Sundeck

Resident Lounge

Business Center

Conference Rooms

Private Fitness Room

Cinema Room for Private Screenings

Valet Service

Laundry Room on Premises

Pet Friendly



Unit Finishes:



Modern, New Construction

Apartments Are Spacious and Airy

Wood Flooring Throughout

Sleek, Beautifully Appointed Kitchen

Granite Counter Tops

Stainless Steel, GE Profile Appliances

Marble Baths

Kohler Tub with Mosaic Glass Tiles

Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning

Plenty of Closet Space



Neighborhood Amenities:



Fun & Entertaining, Theatre District Neighborhood

Walking Distance to Penn Station & Grand Central Stations

Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities

Recreation Areas Include: Central Park, Times Square, World Wide Plaza Courtyard

Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Lincoln Tunnel



Our Services Include:



All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service, including HBO

Local Phone Service

500 Domestic Long Distance Minutes

FREE High Speed Internet Service

FREE Wi-Fi

Bi-weekly Housekeeping Service

Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher

Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo

Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom

Direct Bill or Major Credit Cards Accepted

Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include

300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set

Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter

Four (4) Super Soft Pillows

Pillow-Top or Featherbed Mattress

IPOD Dock Clock Radio



Other Things to Note



-Rent Price is for a month

-30 Nights Minimum Stay

-$200 Cleaning Fee

-$500 Security Deposit

-No Smoking

-No Parties or events

-Check-in begins at 4pm and check out is at 12pm (noon)

- Access to the gym is $100/Month

- Pet fee is $500 (one time fee)

- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in

- There is a $4 per night Hotel Tax fee



If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.