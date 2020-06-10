260 W 54th St

Amenities
Built in 2004, The Marc is located in the heart of Manhattans chic Clinton Neighborhood. The Marc offers boundless comfort, serenity and convenience to all who seek a higher quality of life. Take a stroll in Central Park, enjoy the entertainment of Times Square, go shopping on 5th Avenue, enjoy some of the citys best restaurants, or simply stay at home and work-out at The Marcs state-of-the-art fitness center.
The Space
Building Amenities:
24 Hour Doorman & Concierge
Elegant Marble Lobby
State-of-the-Art Building Security
10,000 Square Foot Sundeck
Resident Lounge
Business Center
Conference Rooms
Private Fitness Room
Cinema Room for Private Screenings
Valet Service
Laundry Room on Premises
Pet Friendly
Unit Finishes:
Modern, New Construction
Apartments Are Spacious and Airy
Wood Flooring Throughout
Sleek, Beautifully Appointed Kitchen
Granite Counter Tops
Stainless Steel, GE Profile Appliances
Marble Baths
Kohler Tub with Mosaic Glass Tiles
Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning
Plenty of Closet Space
Neighborhood Amenities:
Fun & Entertaining, Theatre District Neighborhood
Walking Distance to Penn Station & Grand Central Stations
Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities
Recreation Areas Include: Central Park, Times Square, World Wide Plaza Courtyard
Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Lincoln Tunnel
Our Services Include:
All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service, including HBO
Local Phone Service
500 Domestic Long Distance Minutes
FREE High Speed Internet Service
FREE Wi-Fi
Bi-weekly Housekeeping Service
Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher
Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo
Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom
Direct Bill or Major Credit Cards Accepted
Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include
300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set
Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter
Four (4) Super Soft Pillows
Pillow-Top or Featherbed Mattress
IPOD Dock Clock Radio
Other Things to Note
-Rent Price is for a month
-30 Nights Minimum Stay
-$200 Cleaning Fee
-$500 Security Deposit
-No Smoking
-No Parties or events
-Check-in begins at 4pm and check out is at 12pm (noon)
- Access to the gym is $100/Month
- Pet fee is $500 (one time fee)
- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in
- There is a $4 per night Hotel Tax fee
If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.