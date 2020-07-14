All apartments in New York
26 West 27th Street
26 West 27th Street

26 W 27th St · (212) 994-3204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 W 27th St, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 72 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Gorgeous studio featuring a large eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances including dishwasher and microwave, beautiful herringbone floors, gorgeous decorative fireplace and great sunlight. ...ELEVATOR building with LAUNDRY, live-in super and video intercom security. Amazing NOMAD location on 27 Street between Broadway and 6th. So much happening right at your doorstep. Restaurants, Madison Square Park, Fairway Market and easy train access with the N/R around the corner, the F/M at 23rd & 6th and the 1 train one avenue over at 7th & 28th. Sorry No Pets.........,Gorgeous studio featuring a large eat in kitchen with full sized appliances, beautiful herringbone floors, great sunlight, and very clean. Located in an extremely well kept elevator building with laundry, live-in super and video intercom security. Very central location on 27 Street between 6 and Broadway with the N/R around the corner, the F/M at 23rd & 6th and the 1 train one avenue over at 7th & 28th. Sorry No Pets...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 West 27th Street have any available units?
26 West 27th Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 West 27th Street have?
Some of 26 West 27th Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 West 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 26 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 26 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 26 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 26 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 West 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
