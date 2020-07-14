26 West 27th Street

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Gorgeous studio featuring a large eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances including dishwasher and microwave, beautiful herringbone floors, gorgeous decorative fireplace and great sunlight. ...ELEVATOR building with LAUNDRY, live-in super and video intercom security. Amazing NOMAD location on 27 Street between Broadway and 6th. So much happening right at your doorstep. Restaurants, Madison Square Park, Fairway Market and easy train access with the N/R around the corner, the F/M at 23rd & 6th and the 1 train one avenue over at 7th & 28th. Sorry No Pets.........,Gorgeous studio featuring a large eat in kitchen with full sized appliances, beautiful herringbone floors, great sunlight, and very clean. Located in an extremely well kept elevator building with laundry, live-in super and video intercom security. Very central location on 27 Street between 6 and Broadway with the N/R around the corner, the F/M at 23rd & 6th and the 1 train one avenue over at 7th & 28th. Sorry No Pets...