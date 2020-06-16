256 West 93rd Street

Amenities

Please email for a video tour.



Welcome to this floor through true 3BR/2BA gem! This apartment was just meticulously renovated down to the studs. Brand new everything! This apartment is huge! The oversized windows and high ceilings make it look smaller than it is in photos but it absolutely delivers. This apartment is literally 1 minute to the 1/2/3 train so you can get uptown or downtown in a breeze.



This amazing home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 beautifully appointed bathrooms, a large living room perfect for entertaining, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and a chef's kitchen. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, tons of cabinets, a dishwasher, and a microwave. To round things out it offers a washer dryer and great closet space including a walk-in. Rent stabilized! Come see this brilliant home now.



3 flights up, no dogs : /