Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

256 West 93rd Street

256 West 93rd Street · (917) 860-4749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

256 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$5,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Please email for a video tour.

Welcome to this floor through true 3BR/2BA gem! This apartment was just meticulously renovated down to the studs. Brand new everything! This apartment is huge! The oversized windows and high ceilings make it look smaller than it is in photos but it absolutely delivers. This apartment is literally 1 minute to the 1/2/3 train so you can get uptown or downtown in a breeze.

This amazing home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 beautifully appointed bathrooms, a large living room perfect for entertaining, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and a chef's kitchen. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, tons of cabinets, a dishwasher, and a microwave. To round things out it offers a washer dryer and great closet space including a walk-in. Rent stabilized! Come see this brilliant home now.

3 flights up, no dogs : /

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 West 93rd Street have any available units?
256 West 93rd Street has a unit available for $5,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 West 93rd Street have?
Some of 256 West 93rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 West 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 West 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 West 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 256 West 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 256 West 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 256 West 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 256 West 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 West 93rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 West 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 256 West 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 256 West 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 256 West 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 West 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 West 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
