253 West 73rd 205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

253 West 73rd 205

253 W 73rd St · (917) 941-8635
Location

253 W 73rd St, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
internet access
Charming studio in an elevator/doorman building - Property Id: 107225

Apartment Description:
Spacious studio with hardwood floors, high ceilings and walk-in closet.
Building Description:
This pre-war building, which is just a few blocks from Central Park and Riverside Park, epitomizes Upper West Side elegance and is steps to the subway, gourmet food shops, boutiques and state-of-the-art fitness centers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107225
Property Id 107225

(RLNE5837757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 West 73rd 205 have any available units?
253 West 73rd 205 has a unit available for $2,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 West 73rd 205 have?
Some of 253 West 73rd 205's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 West 73rd 205 currently offering any rent specials?
253 West 73rd 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 West 73rd 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 West 73rd 205 is pet friendly.
Does 253 West 73rd 205 offer parking?
No, 253 West 73rd 205 does not offer parking.
Does 253 West 73rd 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 West 73rd 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 West 73rd 205 have a pool?
No, 253 West 73rd 205 does not have a pool.
Does 253 West 73rd 205 have accessible units?
No, 253 West 73rd 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 253 West 73rd 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 West 73rd 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
