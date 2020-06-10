253 West 73rd 205

Amenities
Charming studio in an elevator/doorman building - Property Id: 107225
Apartment Description:
Spacious studio with hardwood floors, high ceilings and walk-in closet.
Building Description:
This pre-war building, which is just a few blocks from Central Park and Riverside Park, epitomizes Upper West Side elegance and is steps to the subway, gourmet food shops, boutiques and state-of-the-art fitness centers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107225
