250 West 72nd Street

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!Motivated Owner, Make An Offer! SOUTH FACING & SUNNY renovated studio in perfect Upper West Side location. Only TWO EASY FLIGHTS UP, this Pre-War has 2 windows in the living room, an open kitchen with FULL SIZE APPLIANCES, lot of cabinets, good amount of counter space. Large renovated bath. Pre-war details throughout IE: lovely hardwood floors, high ceilings, crowne moldings. The space easily fits a bed, couch, end tables, TV/TV stand, and more. One minute to 1/2/3 express train, Trader Joes, Fairway, Central Park and more!For July 1st, sorry no pets. Please contact me asap before this GREAT VALUE is GONE!