All apartments in New York
Find more places like 250 West 72nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
250 West 72nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:59 AM

250 West 72nd Street

250 West 72nd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!Motivated Owner, Make An Offer! SOUTH FACING & SUNNY renovated studio in perfect Upper West Side location. Only TWO EASY FLIGHTS UP, this Pre-War has 2 windows in the living room, an open kitchen with FULL SIZE APPLIANCES, lot of cabinets, good amount of counter space. Large renovated bath. Pre-war details throughout IE: lovely hardwood floors, high ceilings, crowne moldings. The space easily fits a bed, couch, end tables, TV/TV stand, and more. One minute to 1/2/3 express train, Trader Joes, Fairway, Central Park and more!For July 1st, sorry no pets. Please contact me asap before this GREAT VALUE is GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 72nd Street have any available units?
250 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 250 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 250 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 250 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 West 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 West 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 West 72nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity