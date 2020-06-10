250 Tenth Avenue

Amenities

Vacant, cleaned, and ready for immediate occupancy. Two bedrooms and a spacious living room to entertain. This loft-like apartment occupies the entire 3rd floor of a 3-unit building with a store. It has high ceilings, with exposed, white-washed beams, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, windowed bathroom, spacious windowed kitchen with dishwasher, and a windowed area off the bathroom that makes a great home-office, dressing-area, etc. Located on Tenth Avenue between 24th & 25th It is across the street from the Highline, near Hudson River River Park, close to the C, E, & 1 subways, and near Chelsea Market and all the gyms, shops, restaurants, galleries, and attractions that West Chelsea is known for. Dog Friendly. No laundry in the building, yet, but there is a great drop-off around the corner on 9th Ave. Each unit has its own brand new Combi Boiler & Instant Hot Water System. For more information, kindly email. CYOF