All apartments in New York
Find more places like 250 Tenth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
250 Tenth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

250 Tenth Avenue

250 10th Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant, cleaned, and ready for immediate occupancy. Two bedrooms and a spacious living room to entertain. This loft-like apartment occupies the entire 3rd floor of a 3-unit building with a store. It has high ceilings, with exposed, white-washed beams, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, windowed bathroom, spacious windowed kitchen with dishwasher, and a windowed area off the bathroom that makes a great home-office, dressing-area, etc. Located on Tenth Avenue between 24th & 25th It is across the street from the Highline, near Hudson River River Park, close to the C, E, & 1 subways, and near Chelsea Market and all the gyms, shops, restaurants, galleries, and attractions that West Chelsea is known for. Dog Friendly. No laundry in the building, yet, but there is a great drop-off around the corner on 9th Ave. Each unit has its own brand new Combi Boiler & Instant Hot Water System. For more information, kindly email. CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Tenth Avenue have any available units?
250 Tenth Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 250 Tenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 Tenth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Tenth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Tenth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 250 Tenth Avenue offer parking?
No, 250 Tenth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 250 Tenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Tenth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Tenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 250 Tenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 250 Tenth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 Tenth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Tenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Tenth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Tenth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Tenth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 Tenth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity