25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D

25 W 68th St · (929) 278-1874
Location

25 W 68th St, New York, NY 10023
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6D · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
1 BEDROOM FULL OF AMENITIES IN UPPER WEST SIDE - Property Id: 288612

NO FEE + 1 Month Free - $4,250 Gross

Premier Pre-War Luxury Rental Property Located on West 68th Street, off Central Park West.

This One Bedroom Home has been Gut Renovated with New Fixtures and High-End Renovations Through-Out. This Home Features a Large Living Room with Open Views over West 68th Street, a King Size Bedroom and a Newly Updated Bathroom. The Kitchen will be Brand New with Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher & Microwave, Granite Counter Tops and Custom Built Cabinetry.

24 Hour Doorman Building with a Live-In Super, Laundry Room, Bicycle Storage and Storage Lockers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288612
Property Id 288612

(RLNE5811974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D have any available units?
25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D have?
Some of 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D currently offering any rent specials?
25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D is pet friendly.
Does 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D offer parking?
No, 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D does not offer parking.
Does 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D have a pool?
No, 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D does not have a pool.
Does 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D have accessible units?
No, 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D does not have accessible units.
Does 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D has units with dishwashers.
