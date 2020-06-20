25 WEST 68TH STREET 6D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

1 BEDROOM FULL OF AMENITIES IN UPPER WEST SIDE - Property Id: 288612



NO FEE + 1 Month Free - $4,250 Gross



Premier Pre-War Luxury Rental Property Located on West 68th Street, off Central Park West.



This One Bedroom Home has been Gut Renovated with New Fixtures and High-End Renovations Through-Out. This Home Features a Large Living Room with Open Views over West 68th Street, a King Size Bedroom and a Newly Updated Bathroom. The Kitchen will be Brand New with Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher & Microwave, Granite Counter Tops and Custom Built Cabinetry.



24 Hour Doorman Building with a Live-In Super, Laundry Room, Bicycle Storage and Storage Lockers

