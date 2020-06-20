All apartments in New York
25 East 37th Street

Location

25 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom with elevator in fabulous location. The apartment features a new stainless steel Open Kitchen with dishwasher and room for storage, beautiful caesarstone countertops, and beautiful new tile floor. The totally new renovated bathroom has a beautiful tile floor and walls with plenty of room. In the living room there are 11' ceilings, recessed lighting and AC along with a decorative fire place, large windows and a beautiful wood floor. The bedroom has 11' ceilings, AC, 2 closets and recessed lighting. The foyer has a closet, extra storage space and video entry. There are quiet courtyard views from the very large windows in both the LR and bedroom. You will enjoy calling this tastefully renovated apartment your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 East 37th Street have any available units?
25 East 37th Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 East 37th Street have?
Some of 25 East 37th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 East 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 East 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 East 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 East 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 East 37th Street offer parking?
No, 25 East 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 East 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 East 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 East 37th Street have a pool?
No, 25 East 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 East 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 East 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 East 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 East 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
