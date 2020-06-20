25 East 37th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator

Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom with elevator in fabulous location. The apartment features a new stainless steel Open Kitchen with dishwasher and room for storage, beautiful caesarstone countertops, and beautiful new tile floor. The totally new renovated bathroom has a beautiful tile floor and walls with plenty of room. In the living room there are 11' ceilings, recessed lighting and AC along with a decorative fire place, large windows and a beautiful wood floor. The bedroom has 11' ceilings, AC, 2 closets and recessed lighting. The foyer has a closet, extra storage space and video entry. There are quiet courtyard views from the very large windows in both the LR and bedroom. You will enjoy calling this tastefully renovated apartment your new home.