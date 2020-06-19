2492 Seventh Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

No Fee !Absolutely beautiful and bright 3 bedroom on West 145th street in West Harlem.Queen sized & full sized bedrooms. Large living room. Full kitchen. Beautiful sunshine throughout & exposed brick.Features Include:-Hardwood floors-new recessed lighting -ample closet space in all 3 bedrooms-Exposed brick- TONS of natural light!Close to 145th street express stations A/B/C/D and 2/3 Lines. Nearby City College, Columbia University, shopping and entertainment.Pets allowed w/ no additional deposit. Heat & Hot Water Included. Live-in SuperEMAIL/TEXT/CALL ME FOR AN IMMEDIATE SHOWING.Please note:The standard requirements needed in order to secure the apartment is that the potential tenant(s) must make at least 40xs the monthly rent in combined income (shown through bank statements, most recent tax return & pay stubs) OR-you may use an individual to serve as a guarantor for the lease, in which case that person would need to be able to prove having at least 80xs the monthly rent in current savings. If approved on an apartment, all that is due at the lease signing is first months rent 1 months rent as a security deposit.