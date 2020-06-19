All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

2492 Seventh Avenue

2492 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (814) 882-5255
Location

2492 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Fee !Absolutely beautiful and bright 3 bedroom on West 145th street in West Harlem.Queen sized & full sized bedrooms. Large living room. Full kitchen. Beautiful sunshine throughout & exposed brick.Features Include:-Hardwood floors-new recessed lighting -ample closet space in all 3 bedrooms-Exposed brick- TONS of natural light!Close to 145th street express stations A/B/C/D and 2/3 Lines. Nearby City College, Columbia University, shopping and entertainment.Pets allowed w/ no additional deposit. Heat & Hot Water Included. Live-in SuperEMAIL/TEXT/CALL ME FOR AN IMMEDIATE SHOWING.Please note:The standard requirements needed in order to secure the apartment is that the potential tenant(s) must make at least 40xs the monthly rent in combined income (shown through bank statements, most recent tax return & pay stubs) OR-you may use an individual to serve as a guarantor for the lease, in which case that person would need to be able to prove having at least 80xs the monthly rent in current savings. If approved on an apartment, all that is due at the lease signing is first months rent 1 months rent as a security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2492 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
2492 Seventh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 2492 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2492 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2492 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2492 Seventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2492 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 2492 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2492 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2492 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2492 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 2492 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2492 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2492 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2492 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2492 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2492 Seventh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2492 Seventh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
