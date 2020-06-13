247 W 87th St

Amenities
Bright 2 Bedroom in Upper West Side No Fee - Property Id: 305982
ABOUT THE APARTMENT: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms PLUS Separate Dining Area, Tons Of Light / Huge Floor plan, Washer / Dryer, Customized Closets Throughout, Wood Floors, Walk-Through Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, GE Dishwasher & Microwave, Speckled Granite Counters, Full-Size Appliances, Ample Cabinets, West & South Exposures, Oversized Picture Windows, Bosch Washer/Dryer, Tile Bathrooms w/ Tubs, Mirrored Medicine Cabinets
ABOUT THE BUILDING: 24-Hour Doorman, Grand Double-Height Lobby, Elevators, Newly Renovated Swimming Pool, Gym, Locker Rooms w/ Saunas, Children's Playroom, Outdoor Children's Playground, Tenants Lounge w/ Flat screen TV, free wifi and fireplace, Tenant Garden w/ Courtyard, Live-In Super, Steps to 1 Train @ 86th Street or B/C Trains, Pets Permitted Case By Case
This incredible UWS 80s neighborhood — steps to Central Park, Riverside Park, subways & more — waits for you to call it home!
