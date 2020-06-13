All apartments in New York
Find more places like 247 W 87th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
247 W 87th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

247 W 87th St

247 West 87th Street · (346) 309-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

247 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $7695 · Avail. now

$7,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
playground
pool
internet access
lobby
sauna
Bright 2 Bedroom in Upper West Side No Fee - Property Id: 305982

Bright 2 Bedroom in Upper West Side No Fee
ABOUT THE APARTMENT: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms PLUS Separate Dining Area, Tons Of Light / Huge Floor plan, Washer / Dryer, Customized Closets Throughout, Wood Floors, Walk-Through Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, GE Dishwasher & Microwave, Speckled Granite Counters, Full-Size Appliances, Ample Cabinets, West & South Exposures, Oversized Picture Windows, Bosch Washer/Dryer, Tile Bathrooms w/ Tubs, Mirrored Medicine Cabinets
ABOUT THE BUILDING: 24-Hour Doorman, Grand Double-Height Lobby, Elevators, Newly Renovated Swimming Pool, Gym, Locker Rooms w/ Saunas, Children's Playroom, Outdoor Children's Playground, Tenants Lounge w/ Flat screen TV, free wifi and fireplace, Tenant Garden w/ Courtyard, Live-In Super, Steps to 1 Train @ 86th Street or B/C Trains, Pets Permitted Case By Case
This incredible UWS 80s neighborhood — steps to Central Park, Riverside Park, subways & more — waits for you to call it home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/247-w-87th-st-new-york-ny/305982
Property Id 305982

(RLNE5951146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 W 87th St have any available units?
247 W 87th St has a unit available for $7,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 W 87th St have?
Some of 247 W 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 W 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
247 W 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 W 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 W 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 247 W 87th St offer parking?
No, 247 W 87th St does not offer parking.
Does 247 W 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 W 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 W 87th St have a pool?
Yes, 247 W 87th St has a pool.
Does 247 W 87th St have accessible units?
No, 247 W 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 247 W 87th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 W 87th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 247 W 87th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity