247 East 33rd Street
247 East 33rd Street

247 East 33rd Street · (212) 616-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Large fully furnished 2 bdr apartment:- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Lots of closet space. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.- Large living room.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 3rd floor.- Elevator building.- Laundry in the building.LOCATION:- Located on 33rd St and 3rd Ave. - Close to Empire State Building, lots of shops and restaurants, United Nations, etc. - Close to subway;* FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.29 miles)* 6 at 33rd St (0.31 miles)* 6 at 28th St (0.4 miles)* S 4 5 6 7 at 42 Street - Grand Central (0.45 miles)* S 4 5 6 7 at Grand Central (0.5 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 East 33rd Street have any available units?
247 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 247 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 East 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 247 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 247 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 247 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 East 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 East 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 East 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
