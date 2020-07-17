247 East 33rd Street

Amenities

Large fully furnished 2 bdr apartment:- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Lots of closet space. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.- Large living room.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 3rd floor.- Elevator building.- Laundry in the building.LOCATION:- Located on 33rd St and 3rd Ave. - Close to Empire State Building, lots of shops and restaurants, United Nations, etc. - Close to subway;* FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.29 miles)* 6 at 33rd St (0.31 miles)* 6 at 28th St (0.4 miles)* S 4 5 6 7 at 42 Street - Grand Central (0.45 miles)* S 4 5 6 7 at Grand Central (0.5 miles)