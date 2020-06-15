All apartments in New York
Find more places like 247 East 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
247 East 28th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

247 East 28th Street

247 East 28th Street · (212) 679-2828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

247 East 28th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool table
internet access
lobby
No Fee | Please email for fastest response and virtual appointments. Available for immediate occupancy.THE GRAYSON offers an elevated level of living through stylishly redesigned apartments and common spaces along with exceptional access to some of Manhattan's best nightlife and shopping destinations. The Grayson where design and lifestyle meet. BUILDING FEATURESAmenities include a 24-Hour Attended Lobby detailed with Honed Limestone Floors and Illuminated Feature Wall, Residents' Lounge with Billiards Table and Entertaining Kitchen, Landscaped Courtyard with Wi-Fi Access, Fitness Center outfitted with Cardio Equipment, Free Weights and Training Areas, Landscaped Roof Deck with River and City Views and Storage Units. RESIDENTIAL FEATURESResidences feature 6-inch Sandstone Oak Flooring, Kitchens appointed with Polished Quartz Countertops and Full Height Backsplashes, Self-Closing Drawers and Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Fitted Closets, Bosch Washers & Dryers, Bathrooms are fitted with Moen Fixtures, Soaking Tubs and Custom Vanities, and the Upper Floor Units showcase views of Manhattan's Iconic Architecture.*This apartment easily converts to a 3 bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 East 28th Street have any available units?
247 East 28th Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 East 28th Street have?
Some of 247 East 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 East 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 East 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 247 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 East 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 247 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 247 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 247 East 28th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity