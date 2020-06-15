247 East 28th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool table

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool table internet access lobby

No Fee | Please email for fastest response and virtual appointments. Available for immediate occupancy.THE GRAYSON offers an elevated level of living through stylishly redesigned apartments and common spaces along with exceptional access to some of Manhattan's best nightlife and shopping destinations. The Grayson where design and lifestyle meet. BUILDING FEATURESAmenities include a 24-Hour Attended Lobby detailed with Honed Limestone Floors and Illuminated Feature Wall, Residents' Lounge with Billiards Table and Entertaining Kitchen, Landscaped Courtyard with Wi-Fi Access, Fitness Center outfitted with Cardio Equipment, Free Weights and Training Areas, Landscaped Roof Deck with River and City Views and Storage Units. RESIDENTIAL FEATURESResidences feature 6-inch Sandstone Oak Flooring, Kitchens appointed with Polished Quartz Countertops and Full Height Backsplashes, Self-Closing Drawers and Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Fitted Closets, Bosch Washers & Dryers, Bathrooms are fitted with Moen Fixtures, Soaking Tubs and Custom Vanities, and the Upper Floor Units showcase views of Manhattan's Iconic Architecture.*This apartment easily converts to a 3 bedroom