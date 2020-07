Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

This apartment features:- Stainless steel appliances- Hardwood floors- Spacious layout- Tons of sunlight- Decorative fireplace- 3rd-floor walk-up- Option to keep furnishings within the unitThis building features:- Brownstone- Steps to B/C and a short walk to 2/3 TrainstationVirtual tours available upon request!Pictures are representative of the quality and type of finishes, they do not necessarily reflect the actual apartment.