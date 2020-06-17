Amenities

Welcome to 246 Lenox Avenue this 22 foot wide home is 7,000 square feet spread across 5 floors not including the cellar boasting 13 feet high ceilings on the parlor floor with consistently high celilings throughout the home. 246 Lenox Avenue is perfect for making your next home and it includes 8 bedrooms 7 bathrooms with 2 half baths and features an under construction modern kitchen to be, 7 intricately detailed decorative fireplaces and sun light that flows elegantly throughout the home. The garden level is perfectly set for entertaining and will include a wet bar/kitchenette, cinema room that seats 14, and lounge area as well as a spacious outdoor garden. a lot of original detail, cove and crown moldings, a fitness room, original hardwood flooring, light shaft, Harlem's famous Lenox Avenue and 360 degree views of manhattan from the rooftop. The building is up for lease at $20,000 per month and the top 4 floors of the house is available for $15,500 per month. Located 2 blocks from the 2 and 3 trains as well as whole foods, right across the street from the world famous deigner Dapper Dan and his collaboration store with Gucci, and a couple blocks from celebrity Marcus Samuelsons "Red Rooster", Sugar Hill Creamery, Corner Social, Sottocasa Pizza, Harlem Lounge, Whole Foods, and the soon to come "Bed Bath and Beyond".