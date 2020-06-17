All apartments in New York
Find more places like 246 Lenox Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
246 Lenox Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:57 PM

246 Lenox Avenue

246 Malcolm X Boulevard · (212) 875-2895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

246 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Welcome to 246 Lenox Avenue this 22 foot wide home is 7,000 square feet spread across 5 floors not including the cellar boasting 13 feet high ceilings on the parlor floor with consistently high celilings throughout the home. 246 Lenox Avenue is perfect for making your next home and it includes 8 bedrooms 7 bathrooms with 2 half baths and features an under construction modern kitchen to be, 7 intricately detailed decorative fireplaces and sun light that flows elegantly throughout the home. The garden level is perfectly set for entertaining and will include a wet bar/kitchenette, cinema room that seats 14, and lounge area as well as a spacious outdoor garden. a lot of original detail, cove and crown moldings, a fitness room, original hardwood flooring, light shaft, Harlem's famous Lenox Avenue and 360 degree views of manhattan from the rooftop. The building is up for lease at $20,000 per month and the top 4 floors of the house is available for $15,500 per month. Located 2 blocks from the 2 and 3 trains as well as whole foods, right across the street from the world famous deigner Dapper Dan and his collaboration store with Gucci, and a couple blocks from celebrity Marcus Samuelsons "Red Rooster", Sugar Hill Creamery, Corner Social, Sottocasa Pizza, Harlem Lounge, Whole Foods, and the soon to come "Bed Bath and Beyond".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
246 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 246 Lenox Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
246 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 246 Lenox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 246 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 246 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 246 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Lenox Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 246 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 246 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 246 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Lenox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 246 Lenox Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity