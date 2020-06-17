All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

245 East 30th Street

245 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

245 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful true four bedroom in an immaculately maintained building in prime Murray Hill. Apartment features: Four queen-size bedrooms with closets in all the rooms. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Spacious separate windowed living room. Gorgeous renovated bath features stall shower with custom tiling. The apt is very bright. The building features renovated hallways, common roof deck and laundry room. Great location close to fantastic restaurants, bars, subway, and Trader Joe's. Norris8370

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 30th Street have any available units?
245 East 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 30th Street have?
Some of 245 East 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 East 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

