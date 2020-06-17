245 East 30th Street

Amenities

Beautiful true four bedroom in an immaculately maintained building in prime Murray Hill. Apartment features: Four queen-size bedrooms with closets in all the rooms. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Spacious separate windowed living room. Gorgeous renovated bath features stall shower with custom tiling. The apt is very bright. The building features renovated hallways, common roof deck and laundry room. Great location close to fantastic restaurants, bars, subway, and Trader Joe's. Norris8370