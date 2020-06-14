All apartments in New York
Find more places like 242 W 109th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
242 W 109th St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:14 PM

242 W 109th St

242 West 109th Street · (917) 345-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

242 West 109th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Landlord offering 1 month free, Advertised Rent is Net Effective on an 12 month lease, OR 2 MONTHS FREE ON 24 MONTH LEASE. Gross Rent $2,700 to be paid monthly. The concession will be applied to the end of the lease.**

**Welcome to The Summit Residences**

Apartment Features:
? Three queen-size bedrooms with windows and closet in each
? Bright living room great for entertaining
? Stainless steel appliances and caeasar-stone counters
? In-Unit Bosch washer/dryer
? NO broker's fee
? USB wall outlets
? Hardwood floors and recess lighting throughout
? Crown molding
? Ceiling fan
? Heat & Water Included
? Available for IMMEDIATE move-in
? Heat & Water included
? 25-pound weight limit on pets, $250 pet deposit

**Photos of similar unit. Finishes are the same.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 W 109th St have any available units?
242 W 109th St has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 W 109th St have?
Some of 242 W 109th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 W 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
242 W 109th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 W 109th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 W 109th St is pet friendly.
Does 242 W 109th St offer parking?
No, 242 W 109th St does not offer parking.
Does 242 W 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 W 109th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 W 109th St have a pool?
No, 242 W 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 242 W 109th St have accessible units?
No, 242 W 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 242 W 109th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 W 109th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 242 W 109th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity