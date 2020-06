Amenities

A beautiful alcove studio in a boutique building built about 3 years ago. It offers style & functionality. Floor-to-ceiling windows. Walk-in closet. Granite kitchen counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Glass mosaic backslashes. The bath is adorned with Barre gray marble counter tops. Hansgrohe and Watermark bathroom accessories. Private washer & dryer in the unit, storage facilities available in basement for rent. The building features doorman 8am to midnight, 7 days a week. Beautiful common roof deck and live in superintendent. Pets welcome!!!!