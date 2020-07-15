242 E 71st St

Amenities

*No Fee+ 1-Month Free*



*Open House by appointment Monday, 7/6, 4:30-5:30 PM . You MUST reach out to register for a time slot.*



Come view this spacious 2-bedroom apartment, with private outdoor space, on lovely UES block.



Apartment features:

Beautiful Hardwood Flooring

Spacious Living Room

Renovated Kitchen w. Stainless Steel Appliances

King Size Master Bedroom

Great Natural Sunlight

Massive Private Outdoor Patio



Building Features:

1 block away from the Q station

NYSC on the same block

Close to some of the best dining in the UES



*Price advertised is net effective based on 1-month free*