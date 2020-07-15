All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

242 E 71st St

242 East 71st Street · (646) 241-5245
Location

242 East 71st Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$3,505

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*No Fee+ 1-Month Free*

*Open House by appointment Monday, 7/6, 4:30-5:30 PM . You MUST reach out to register for a time slot.*

Come view this spacious 2-bedroom apartment, with private outdoor space, on lovely UES block.

Apartment features:
Beautiful Hardwood Flooring
Spacious Living Room
Renovated Kitchen w. Stainless Steel Appliances
King Size Master Bedroom
Great Natural Sunlight
Massive Private Outdoor Patio

Building Features:
1 block away from the Q station
NYSC on the same block
Close to some of the best dining in the UES

*Price advertised is net effective based on 1-month free*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 E 71st St have any available units?
242 E 71st St has a unit available for $3,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 E 71st St have?
Some of 242 E 71st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 E 71st St currently offering any rent specials?
242 E 71st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 E 71st St pet-friendly?
No, 242 E 71st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 242 E 71st St offer parking?
No, 242 E 71st St does not offer parking.
Does 242 E 71st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 E 71st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 E 71st St have a pool?
No, 242 E 71st St does not have a pool.
Does 242 E 71st St have accessible units?
No, 242 E 71st St does not have accessible units.
Does 242 E 71st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 E 71st St does not have units with dishwashers.
