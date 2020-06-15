All apartments in New York
240 East 46th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

240 East 46th Street

240 East 46th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

240 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7-C · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
hot tub
This beautifully renovated, furnished studio home offers gorgeous finishes, ample storage and great building amenities in a fabulous Midtown East neighborhood, making it the ideal opportunity for savvy renters, buyers or investors. Bask in bright sunshine thanks to large windows facing south and east, accentuating tall ceilings and flawless hardwood floors. Storage abounds in this well-planned home: Two roomy closets greet you in the foyer, while the beautiful Murphy Bed wall unit maximizes space with ample built-in shelving and cabinets. The main living spaces stretches more than 20-feet long by 12-feet wide, providing plenty of room for comfortable seating areas while the pass-through kitchen's breakfast counter offers the ideal spot for casual dining.

You'll be drawn to the kitchen's warm eastern light, while great appliances, new white, high gloss cabinets, quartz countertops and a handsome stainless steel backsplash offer a convenient cooking experience rarely found in studio homes. The bathroom feels luxurious and spa-like, coated in floor-to-ceiling Carrara marble tile and basket weave marble flooring alongside a full-size bathtub shower, vanity and modern fixtures.

240 East 46th Street is well-maintained post-war condominium featuring a full-time doorman, live-in superintendent, private storage and central laundry. This elevator building welcomes cats; sorry, no dogs. Subletting, pied--terres, co-purchasing and parents buying for children permitted. Positioned on a quiet block in the heart of Turtle Bay, this home is close to the best of Midtown. Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, the United Nations and Bryant Park are minutes away, and nearby Grand Central Terminal provides direct access to 4/5/6, 7 and S subway lines and Metro North trains.,This beautifully renovated studio home offers gorgeous finishes, ample storage and great building amenities in a fabulous Midtown East neighborhood, making it the ideal opportunity for savvy renters, buyers or investors. Bask in bright sunshine thanks to oversized windows facing south and east, accentuating tall ceilings and flawless hardwood floors. Storage abounds in this well-planned home: Two roomy closets greet you in the foyer, while the beautiful Murphy Bed wall unit maximizes space with ample built-in shelving and cabinets. The main living spaces stretches more than 20-feet long by 12-feet wide, providing plenty of room for comfortable seating areas while the pass-through kitchen's breakfast counter offers the ideal spot for casual dining. You'll be drawn to the kitchen's warm eastern light, while great appliances, new white, high gloss cabinets, quartz countertops and a handsome stainless steel backsplash offer a convenient cooking experience rarely found in studio homes. The bathroom feels luxurious and spa-like, coated in floor-to-ceiling Carrara marble tile and basket weave marble flooring alongside a full-size bathtub shower, vanity and modern fixtures. 240 East 46th Street is well-maintained post-war condominium featuring a full-time doorman, live-in superintendent, private storage and central laundry. This elevator building welcomes cats; sorry, no dogs. Subletting, pied--terres, co-purchasing and parents buying for children permitted. Positioned on a quiet block in the heart of Turtle Bay, this home is close to the best of Midtown. Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, the United Nations and Bryant Park are minutes away, and nearby Grand Central Terminal provides direct access to 4/5/6, 7 and S subway lines and Metro North trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East 46th Street have any available units?
240 East 46th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 East 46th Street have?
Some of 240 East 46th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 East 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 East 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 240 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 240 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 240 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
