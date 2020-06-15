Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly doorman elevator hot tub

This beautifully renovated, furnished studio home offers gorgeous finishes, ample storage and great building amenities in a fabulous Midtown East neighborhood, making it the ideal opportunity for savvy renters, buyers or investors. Bask in bright sunshine thanks to large windows facing south and east, accentuating tall ceilings and flawless hardwood floors. Storage abounds in this well-planned home: Two roomy closets greet you in the foyer, while the beautiful Murphy Bed wall unit maximizes space with ample built-in shelving and cabinets. The main living spaces stretches more than 20-feet long by 12-feet wide, providing plenty of room for comfortable seating areas while the pass-through kitchen's breakfast counter offers the ideal spot for casual dining.



You'll be drawn to the kitchen's warm eastern light, while great appliances, new white, high gloss cabinets, quartz countertops and a handsome stainless steel backsplash offer a convenient cooking experience rarely found in studio homes. The bathroom feels luxurious and spa-like, coated in floor-to-ceiling Carrara marble tile and basket weave marble flooring alongside a full-size bathtub shower, vanity and modern fixtures.



240 East 46th Street is well-maintained post-war condominium featuring a full-time doorman, live-in superintendent, private storage and central laundry. This elevator building welcomes cats; sorry, no dogs. Subletting, pied--terres, co-purchasing and parents buying for children permitted. Positioned on a quiet block in the heart of Turtle Bay, this home is close to the best of Midtown. Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, the United Nations and Bryant Park are minutes away, and nearby Grand Central Terminal provides direct access to 4/5/6, 7 and S subway lines and Metro North trains.,This beautifully renovated studio home offers gorgeous finishes, ample storage and great building amenities in a fabulous Midtown East neighborhood, making it the ideal opportunity for savvy renters, buyers or investors. Bask in bright sunshine thanks to oversized windows facing south and east, accentuating tall ceilings and flawless hardwood floors. Storage abounds in this well-planned home: Two roomy closets greet you in the foyer, while the beautiful Murphy Bed wall unit maximizes space with ample built-in shelving and cabinets. The main living spaces stretches more than 20-feet long by 12-feet wide, providing plenty of room for comfortable seating areas while the pass-through kitchen's breakfast counter offers the ideal spot for casual dining. You'll be drawn to the kitchen's warm eastern light, while great appliances, new white, high gloss cabinets, quartz countertops and a handsome stainless steel backsplash offer a convenient cooking experience rarely found in studio homes. The bathroom feels luxurious and spa-like, coated in floor-to-ceiling Carrara marble tile and basket weave marble flooring alongside a full-size bathtub shower, vanity and modern fixtures. 240 East 46th Street is well-maintained post-war condominium featuring a full-time doorman, live-in superintendent, private storage and central laundry. This elevator building welcomes cats; sorry, no dogs. Subletting, pied--terres, co-purchasing and parents buying for children permitted. Positioned on a quiet block in the heart of Turtle Bay, this home is close to the best of Midtown. Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, the United Nations and Bryant Park are minutes away, and nearby Grand Central Terminal provides direct access to 4/5/6, 7 and S subway lines and Metro North trains.