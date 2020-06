Amenities

Welcome Home! 240 East 35th Street, Apt 3K. One Bedroom with a spacious layout and great closet space. Separate Kitchen and Full Bathroom. Large Living Room with plenty of room for entertaining and dining. Full Time Doorman Building with Elevator and Laundry Facilities along with a beautiful Roof Deck! Located in the heart of Murray Hill nearby plenty of restaurants, groceries and 6 train subway station on 33rd Street & Park Avenue!Quick & Easy application process! Sponsor Unit with no Co-op Board-Approval Required! Building Amenities:Full Time Doorman to receive packagesOn-Site Superintendent ElevatorLaundry FacilitiesRoof DeckSend message/Email for viewings by appointment only.