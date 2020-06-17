All apartments in New York
24 Thayer Street

24 Thayer Street · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Thayer Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Inwood/ Thayer St-- 2 bedroom apartment. Laundry in unit. Both bedrooms have closets. Bedroom 1 is larger than the second bedroom but both have plenty of space for all your furniture needs. Both bedrooms have windows and closets. Plenty of cabinet space. White-tiled bathroom with a full shower. Easy access walk up building with this 2 bedroom on the 5th floor. On-site attentive Super and great management company. The posted monthly rent for the apartment is $2,266 with the owner giving a one time rent credit $2,603. The average monthly net effective rent for year will be $2,050. The Owner is paying the broker's fee. The building is located near the A or 1-trains, Broadway buses, Fort Tryon Park, Supermarkets and restaurants for every taste. SoveRE79463

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Thayer Street have any available units?
24 Thayer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 24 Thayer Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Thayer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Thayer Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Thayer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 24 Thayer Street offer parking?
No, 24 Thayer Street does not offer parking.
Does 24 Thayer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Thayer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Thayer Street have a pool?
No, 24 Thayer Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Thayer Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Thayer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Thayer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Thayer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Thayer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Thayer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
