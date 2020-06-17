24 Thayer Street

Amenities

Inwood/ Thayer St-- 2 bedroom apartment. Laundry in unit. Both bedrooms have closets. Bedroom 1 is larger than the second bedroom but both have plenty of space for all your furniture needs. Both bedrooms have windows and closets. Plenty of cabinet space. White-tiled bathroom with a full shower. Easy access walk up building with this 2 bedroom on the 5th floor. On-site attentive Super and great management company. The posted monthly rent for the apartment is $2,266 with the owner giving a one time rent credit $2,603. The average monthly net effective rent for year will be $2,050. The Owner is paying the broker's fee. The building is located near the A or 1-trains, Broadway buses, Fort Tryon Park, Supermarkets and restaurants for every taste. SoveRE79463