24 Central Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym

Need a bigger space to live and work from?



Sunny and Spacious home with incredible Central Park views and the best outdoor space right across the street! Boutique building, only 2 apartments per floor in full service building.



- 3 Bedroom

- 3.5 Bathroom

- Maids Room

- Gourmet Kitchen with high end appliances

- Washer/Dryer

- Floor to ceiling windows in the master bedroom

- Rent includes utilities and access to the state of the art Gym

- Central air

- Pets permitted under 25 pounds case by case

- Full Service Building



Easy board package, board interview required. Also available furnished for $18,000,Spectacular Central Park Views



Low Broker Fee/ Simple Board application/ Foreigners are welcome



Full Service renovated 3bedroom,3.5bath, with additional maids room . Gourmet kitchen with washer and dryer/ custom closets and central air conditioning and heat throughout. Rent includes utilities and gym membership. Steps from 5th avenue and the best of Central Park. Pets allowed case by case.