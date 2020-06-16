All apartments in New York
Find more places like 24 Central Park South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
24 Central Park South
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

24 Central Park South

24 Central Park South · (212) 688-1000 ext. 875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-W · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
Need a bigger space to live and work from?

Sunny and Spacious home with incredible Central Park views and the best outdoor space right across the street! Boutique building, only 2 apartments per floor in full service building.

- 3 Bedroom
- 3.5 Bathroom
- Maids Room
- Gourmet Kitchen with high end appliances
- Washer/Dryer
- Floor to ceiling windows in the master bedroom
- Rent includes utilities and access to the state of the art Gym
- Central air
- Pets permitted under 25 pounds case by case
- Full Service Building

Easy board package, board interview required. Also available furnished for $18,000,Spectacular Central Park Views

Low Broker Fee/ Simple Board application/ Foreigners are welcome

Full Service renovated 3bedroom,3.5bath, with additional maids room . Gourmet kitchen with washer and dryer/ custom closets and central air conditioning and heat throughout. Rent includes utilities and gym membership. Steps from 5th avenue and the best of Central Park. Pets allowed case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Central Park South have any available units?
24 Central Park South has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Central Park South have?
Some of 24 Central Park South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
24 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Central Park South pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Central Park South is pet friendly.
Does 24 Central Park South offer parking?
No, 24 Central Park South does not offer parking.
Does 24 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Central Park South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 24 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 24 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 24 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24 Central Park South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity