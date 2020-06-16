24 Central Park South

Amenities
Need a bigger space to live and work from?
Sunny and Spacious home with incredible Central Park views and the best outdoor space right across the street! Boutique building, only 2 apartments per floor in full service building.
- 3 Bedroom
- 3.5 Bathroom
- Maids Room
- Gourmet Kitchen with high end appliances
- Washer/Dryer
- Floor to ceiling windows in the master bedroom
- Rent includes utilities and access to the state of the art Gym
- Central air
- Pets permitted under 25 pounds case by case
- Full Service Building
Easy board package, board interview required. Also available furnished for $18,000,Spectacular Central Park Views
Low Broker Fee/ Simple Board application/ Foreigners are welcome
