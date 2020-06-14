All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

239 West 105th Street

239 West 105th Street · (212) 203-5424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 West 105th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,567

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated, oversized 1BR right off Broadway on 105th Street. Apartment features 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors and great natural light. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and two large widows. Great closet space throughout, entrance foyer and large bedroom that can accommodate a kingsize bed. Pristine windowed tile bathroom with bathtub.

Guarantors Allowed. No pets please.

Conveniently located just two blocks from the 1 train on 103rd Street, close to B, C trains, Columbia University and Whole Foods.

*photos are virtually staged
*advertised rent is net effective with 1 month free on an 12 months lease, gross rent is 2,800/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 West 105th Street have any available units?
239 West 105th Street has a unit available for $2,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 West 105th Street have?
Some of 239 West 105th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 West 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
239 West 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 West 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 239 West 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 239 West 105th Street offer parking?
No, 239 West 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 239 West 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 West 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 West 105th Street have a pool?
No, 239 West 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 239 West 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 239 West 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 239 West 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 West 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
