239 West 105th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated, oversized 1BR right off Broadway on 105th Street. Apartment features 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors and great natural light. Spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and two large widows. Great closet space throughout, entrance foyer and large bedroom that can accommodate a kingsize bed. Pristine windowed tile bathroom with bathtub.



Guarantors Allowed. No pets please.



Conveniently located just two blocks from the 1 train on 103rd Street, close to B, C trains, Columbia University and Whole Foods.



*photos are virtually staged

*advertised rent is net effective with 1 month free on an 12 months lease, gross rent is 2,800/month