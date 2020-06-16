All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

238 Elizabeth Street

238 Elizabeth Street · (347) 833-7993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

238 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come home to a rare gem on one of the most breathtaking tree-lined blocks of vibrant Nolita.

This sunny Junior One Bedroom features multiple closets, a spacious living room, charming open renovated kitchen, immaculate hardwood floors and a windowed bathroom with a full tub.

The bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed and additional furniture. The massive windows face a lovely tree lined street and allows the sunlight to really brighten up the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout.

One block from Houston Street, Whole Foods and an endless array of restaurants and nightlife. Super convenient, located two blocks from the subway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
238 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 238 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 238 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 238 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 238 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 238 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 238 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
