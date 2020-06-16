238 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Come home to a rare gem on one of the most breathtaking tree-lined blocks of vibrant Nolita.



This sunny Junior One Bedroom features multiple closets, a spacious living room, charming open renovated kitchen, immaculate hardwood floors and a windowed bathroom with a full tub.



The bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed and additional furniture. The massive windows face a lovely tree lined street and allows the sunlight to really brighten up the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout.



One block from Houston Street, Whole Foods and an endless array of restaurants and nightlife. Super convenient, located two blocks from the subway!