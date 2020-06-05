All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

237 East 79th Street

237 East 79th Street · (907) 306-8096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Gorgeous top-floor Studio available now! Excellent location on East 79th Street between Second and Third Avenue. South-facing, with separate kitchen, high ceilings, hardwood floors, deco fireplace, & good closets. The building has ELEVATOR and LAUNDRY ROOM. Cross-town Bus and M15 select Bus are both at your door. Q and 6 trains are both a couple of blocks away. Cats OK, small dogs case-by-case. Easy to view. Call or email to set up a showing!,RENTED 12/15/2017

No Fee Rental - Bright studio on the top floor of an elevator building. Streaming light through 2 windows, exposed brick wall with a working fireplace. High ceilings, great big closet and separate kitchen set apart from the living space. Laundry facilities on premises. The building is conveniently located with easy access to 6 train and Q train, nestled in a tree lined block just steps from the boutiques and cafes that define the Upper East Side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 East 79th Street have any available units?
237 East 79th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 East 79th Street have?
Some of 237 East 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 East 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 237 East 79th Street offer parking?
No, 237 East 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 237 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
