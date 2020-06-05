237 East 79th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous top-floor Studio available now! Excellent location on East 79th Street between Second and Third Avenue. South-facing, with separate kitchen, high ceilings, hardwood floors, deco fireplace, & good closets. The building has ELEVATOR and LAUNDRY ROOM. Cross-town Bus and M15 select Bus are both at your door. Q and 6 trains are both a couple of blocks away. Cats OK, small dogs case-by-case.



No Fee Rental - Bright studio on the top floor of an elevator building. Streaming light through 2 windows, exposed brick wall with a working fireplace. High ceilings, great big closet and separate kitchen set apart from the living space. Laundry facilities on premises. The building is conveniently located with easy access to 6 train and Q train, nestled in a tree lined block just steps from the boutiques and cafes that define the Upper East Side.