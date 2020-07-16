All apartments in New York
Find more places like 235 West 102nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
235 West 102nd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

235 West 102nd Street

235 West 102nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

235 West 102nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$1,975

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
internet access
lobby
Light, quiet, charming, mint condition studio with entry foyer; high, beamed ceilings, and hardwood floors. The open kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and wood cabinets. The bathroom is renovated and nicely tiled. The main living area has room for a queen-size bed, extra seating, and a desk. In addition, two California closets and lovely, custom, white painted wood built-ins make studio living a pleasure. Peek at trees and sky through white wood window treatments and keep cool with ample A/C. The Broadmoor has a 24-hour concierge, doormen, live-in super, and several porters to keep things running smoothly. Enjoy such amenities as a renovated and air conditioned lobby, renovated hallways, BuildingLink, an all-season solarium with free WiFi, and a beautiful landscaped roof deck with a view of the city and a peek of the Hudson River. The Broadmoor is conveniently located in a coveted Upper West Side neighborhood with an abundance of shops and restaurants, such as Cafe du Soleil, Serafina, Thai Market, Fumo, Aangan, Westside Market, Garden of Eden, Whole Foods, Gristede's, Absolute Bagels, Silver Moon Bakery, and the landmark jazz club Smoke. Close to transportation, Columbia University, and the glory of Riverside and Central Parks. Pets for the tenant is case by case. No smokers, please. Board approval required. Long-term tenant is possible. Please note that while the building is working to replace and upgrade the cooking gas lines, the landlord will provide the tenant with cooking elements such as electric burners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West 102nd Street have any available units?
235 West 102nd Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 West 102nd Street have?
Some of 235 West 102nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 West 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 West 102nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 West 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 West 102nd Street offer parking?
No, 235 West 102nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 West 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 West 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 235 West 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 West 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 235 West 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 West 102nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 235 West 102nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity