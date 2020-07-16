235 West 102nd Street

Amenities

Light, quiet, charming, mint condition studio with entry foyer; high, beamed ceilings, and hardwood floors. The open kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and wood cabinets. The bathroom is renovated and nicely tiled. The main living area has room for a queen-size bed, extra seating, and a desk. In addition, two California closets and lovely, custom, white painted wood built-ins make studio living a pleasure. Peek at trees and sky through white wood window treatments and keep cool with ample A/C. The Broadmoor has a 24-hour concierge, doormen, live-in super, and several porters to keep things running smoothly. Enjoy such amenities as a renovated and air conditioned lobby, renovated hallways, BuildingLink, an all-season solarium with free WiFi, and a beautiful landscaped roof deck with a view of the city and a peek of the Hudson River. The Broadmoor is conveniently located in a coveted Upper West Side neighborhood with an abundance of shops and restaurants, such as Cafe du Soleil, Serafina, Thai Market, Fumo, Aangan, Westside Market, Garden of Eden, Whole Foods, Gristede's, Absolute Bagels, Silver Moon Bakery, and the landmark jazz club Smoke. Close to transportation, Columbia University, and the glory of Riverside and Central Parks. Pets for the tenant is case by case. No smokers, please. Board approval required. Long-term tenant is possible. Please note that while the building is working to replace and upgrade the cooking gas lines, the landlord will provide the tenant with cooking elements such as electric burners.