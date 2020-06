Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST GOT THE KEYS TODAY! Welcome to this RARELY-available apartment that has a DISHWASHER and WASHER/DRYER in-unit! This won't last long.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.APARTMENT FEATURES:- Washer/dryer IN-UNIT- Stainless Steel Appliances with DISHWASHER- Both bedrooms fit quee beds and have windows and closets- Exposed BrickBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Video Intercom System- A couple of short blocks to major Subways (4/5/6 and Q trains)- Near Central Park- Pet Friendly- Live-in superEMAIL WITH:- Your lease start date- The day and times available to come byQuick and easy approval. Contact us today.