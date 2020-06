Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman parking garage lobby

This unit is a condop a medical office condominium within a cooperative. Upper East Side medical office currently configured as an OBGYN practice.Features Include:- Two exam rooms and one consultation space.- Intercom with remote lock system.- Waiting and reception area.- In-unit refrigeration.- Small lab adjacent to bathroom.- Staff kitchen convertible to laboratory space.- Access through lobby.- Can be rented with or without furniture and equipment.- Adaptable to any medical specialty.