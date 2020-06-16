232 West 14th Street

Amenities

This is a great 2 bedroom unit with private roof deck! This apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a wine cooler and a dishwasher,) marble bathroom, exposed brick, hardwood floors, skylights & an in unit washer & dryer. Available for August 1st move-in.Located in great West Village/Chelsea area steps from great nightlife, restaurants and shopping including Spice Market, Loehmanns, etc. Steps from the A, C, E, 1 trains and the M14 crosstown busses.Please call office for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1193