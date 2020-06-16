All apartments in New York
232 West 14th Street
232 West 14th Street

232 West 14th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a great 2 bedroom unit with private roof deck! This apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a wine cooler and a dishwasher,) marble bathroom, exposed brick, hardwood floors, skylights & an in unit washer & dryer. Available for August 1st move-in.Located in great West Village/Chelsea area steps from great nightlife, restaurants and shopping including Spice Market, Loehmanns, etc. Steps from the A, C, E, 1 trains and the M14 crosstown busses.Please call office for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 West 14th Street have any available units?
232 West 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 West 14th Street have?
Some of 232 West 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 232 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 232 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 West 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 232 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 232 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
