Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (917) 963-4957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Residence 11B is an exceptional and massive 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with open city views.

Enter through the large foyer on top of amazing hardwood floors, in-unit Washer/Dryer, the expansive living room with 12 windows and Manhattan skyline views.

An open concept windowed kitchen with all stainless steel appliances is perfect for dining and entertaining. The corner master suite has open views from two exposures, walk-in closet and an en-suite master bath.

A spacious second bedroom with open views is adjacent to the 2nd marble bathroom with deep soaking tub. This doorman building has one of largest sunning terraces in the area and is attached to the Apex hotel which offers some major perks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have any available units?
2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have?
Some of 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
