2300 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Residence 11B is an exceptional and massive 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with open city views.



Enter through the large foyer on top of amazing hardwood floors, in-unit Washer/Dryer, the expansive living room with 12 windows and Manhattan skyline views.



An open concept windowed kitchen with all stainless steel appliances is perfect for dining and entertaining. The corner master suite has open views from two exposures, walk-in closet and an en-suite master bath.



A spacious second bedroom with open views is adjacent to the 2nd marble bathroom with deep soaking tub. This doorman building has one of largest sunning terraces in the area and is attached to the Apex hotel which offers some major perks.