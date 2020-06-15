230 East 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Virtual tours are available.



Very beautiful three bedroom apartment with washer/dryer in the unit available for June 1st move in.



This gut renovated apartment has beautiful skylight. High ceilings. Every room can fit queen size bed plus additional space for desk/dresser. Closets in every room. Renovated modern kitchen with dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Exposed brick. Two full bathrooms.



The building is very well maintained and beautifully renovated.

Steps away from famous cozy restaurants and bars; multiple bus lines (crosstown; North/South); trains 6, L, F, M, J, Z.



Heat and hot water included. Quick approval process. Guarantors/shares are ok.