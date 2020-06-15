All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

230 East 7th Street

230 East 7th Street · (917) 856-0555
Location

230 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Virtual tours are available.

Very beautiful three bedroom apartment with washer/dryer in the unit available for June 1st move in.

This gut renovated apartment has beautiful skylight. High ceilings. Every room can fit queen size bed plus additional space for desk/dresser. Closets in every room. Renovated modern kitchen with dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Exposed brick. Two full bathrooms.

The building is very well maintained and beautifully renovated.
Steps away from famous cozy restaurants and bars; multiple bus lines (crosstown; North/South); trains 6, L, F, M, J, Z.

Heat and hot water included. Quick approval process. Guarantors/shares are ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 East 7th Street have any available units?
230 East 7th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 East 7th Street have?
Some of 230 East 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 230 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 East 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 230 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 East 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
