3BED & 2BATH NO FEE Y CENTRAL PARK!! - Property Id: 321767



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - WE OFFER RHINO!



13TH MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!



FLEXING PERMITTED - NO PRESSURIZED WALLS!



Large and spacious split true three bedroom/two bath apt with one windowed bath and windowed kitchen and private balcony. "La Premiere" is a Full service Luxury rental building located in the heart of Midtown West. Steps from Central Park and Time Warner. Spacious floor plans and lots of closets. 24 hour doorman/concierge-roof deck with views of the Hudson River. Other features include lobby level laundry, gym, and garage. Two pet max per apt with a $40 pet fee and close to Central Park, Columbus Circle and all major transportation! It is the most convenient neighborhood in the city.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/230-east-55th-street-new-yokr-ny-unit-19d/321767

