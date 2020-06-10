230 Central Park South

Amenities

* Available May 1st - Furnished Only * Meticulously renovated and designed for modern living, this elegant, yet contemporary, corner two bedroom, two bath apartment enjoys direct views of Central Park and Columbus Circle from its spacious great room featuring a separate dining area, travertine fireplace, wide plank bamboo floors, built-in television, and multiple exposures throughout. The master bedroom suite offers a quiet retreat, with southern exposures, ample closet space, new hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and a small balcony. The luxurious en-suite master bathroom features marble clad walls with mirrored accents, custom marble double vanities with recessed lighting, travertine floors, deep soaking tub, and separate spa shower with high-end fixtures. A custom chef's kitchen features bamboo cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, mocha limestone counter tops, breakfast bar, double bowl sink, and an appliance package by Liebherr, Bosch, and Blumberg; concealed by modern bamboo mill work. Other apartment features include a washer/dryer, recessed lighting, marble clad bathrooms, custom moldings, updated tilt-turn windows and storage throughout. Southmoor House, designed by Jacob M. Felsen in 1937, is a boutique, white-glove Art Deco condop building, with 17 floors and 66 units. This elegant pet-friendly building features a full-time doorman, porter, resident manager, gym, laundry room, and restored Art Deco faade. Its prime location on Central Park South is moments away from The Shops at Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center, Whole Foods, Lincoln Center, A,C,B,D,N,Q,R,W,1 subway lines, and top-notch shopping, dining, and entertainment.