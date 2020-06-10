All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

230 Central Park South

230 Central Park South · (212) 821-9158
Location

230 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
* Available May 1st - Furnished Only * Meticulously renovated and designed for modern living, this elegant, yet contemporary, corner two bedroom, two bath apartment enjoys direct views of Central Park and Columbus Circle from its spacious great room featuring a separate dining area, travertine fireplace, wide plank bamboo floors, built-in television, and multiple exposures throughout. The master bedroom suite offers a quiet retreat, with southern exposures, ample closet space, new hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and a small balcony. The luxurious en-suite master bathroom features marble clad walls with mirrored accents, custom marble double vanities with recessed lighting, travertine floors, deep soaking tub, and separate spa shower with high-end fixtures. A custom chef's kitchen features bamboo cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, mocha limestone counter tops, breakfast bar, double bowl sink, and an appliance package by Liebherr, Bosch, and Blumberg; concealed by modern bamboo mill work. Other apartment features include a washer/dryer, recessed lighting, marble clad bathrooms, custom moldings, updated tilt-turn windows and storage throughout. Southmoor House, designed by Jacob M. Felsen in 1937, is a boutique, white-glove Art Deco condop building, with 17 floors and 66 units. This elegant pet-friendly building features a full-time doorman, porter, resident manager, gym, laundry room, and restored Art Deco faade. Its prime location on Central Park South is moments away from The Shops at Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center, Whole Foods, Lincoln Center, A,C,B,D,N,Q,R,W,1 subway lines, and top-notch shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Central Park South have any available units?
230 Central Park South has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Central Park South have?
Some of 230 Central Park South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
230 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Central Park South pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Central Park South is pet friendly.
Does 230 Central Park South offer parking?
No, 230 Central Park South does not offer parking.
Does 230 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Central Park South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 230 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 230 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 230 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
