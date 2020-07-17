All apartments in New York
Find more places like 23 Clinton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
23 Clinton St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

23 Clinton St

23 Clinton Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

23 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing STUDIO in PRIME LOWER EAST SIDE location - Property Id: 307858

Well maintained 2nd floor walk-up studio apartment on PRIME Clinton Street in the Lower East Side. Unit has ample closet and storage space.

This trendy downtown studio apartment receives great daylight! 5 blocks to the F, V, M, Z, and J train and conveniently placed among many options for food and entertainment that the Lower East Side has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/23-clinton-st-new-york-ny/307858
Property Id 307858

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Clinton St have any available units?
23 Clinton St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 23 Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
23 Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Clinton St pet-friendly?
No, 23 Clinton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 Clinton St offer parking?
No, 23 Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 23 Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Clinton St have a pool?
No, 23 Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 23 Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 23 Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Clinton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Clinton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23 Clinton St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity