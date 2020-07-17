23 Clinton St

Amenities

Amazing STUDIO in PRIME LOWER EAST SIDE location - Property Id: 307858



Well maintained 2nd floor walk-up studio apartment on PRIME Clinton Street in the Lower East Side. Unit has ample closet and storage space.



This trendy downtown studio apartment receives great daylight! 5 blocks to the F, V, M, Z, and J train and conveniently placed among many options for food and entertainment that the Lower East Side has to offer.

No Dogs Allowed



