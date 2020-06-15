All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

229 West 60th Street

229 West 60th Street · (212) 448-9400
Location

229 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-S · Avail. now

$6,457

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Sprawling two bed, two bath over 1500 square feet, W/D in unit. Ultimate NYC style and luxury apartment building. High ceilings, walnut floors, Allmilmo Kitchens, with Caesar stone counter tops, GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, Bathrooms with Italian Porcelain Tile and Kohler Fixtures,Washer/Dryer. The Double Height Lobby is masterfully designed by Andres Escobar features Viscaya Glass and imported Italian Porcelain floor and it spans the entire length from 60th Street to 61st Street. 24 Hour Doorman attendant. Cold Storage is available for perishables. Outdoor Tennis, Indoor 40-foot pool open year-round, huge fitness center with high ceilings.. Locker rooms equipped with Showers and Saunas. Private Garden, Urbn. Playground Concierge Service, Business Center,Lounge with a Pool table, Foosball Table, TV's. Net effective rent advertised on a 13 month lease for new tenants only, gross rent is $6,995

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 West 60th Street have any available units?
229 West 60th Street has a unit available for $6,457 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 West 60th Street have?
Some of 229 West 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 West 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 West 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 West 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 West 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 West 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 West 60th Street does offer parking.
Does 229 West 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 West 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 West 60th Street have a pool?
Yes, 229 West 60th Street has a pool.
Does 229 West 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 229 West 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 West 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 West 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
