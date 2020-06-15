229 West 60th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking playground pool pool table garage lobby sauna tennis court

Sprawling two bed, two bath over 1500 square feet, W/D in unit. Ultimate NYC style and luxury apartment building. High ceilings, walnut floors, Allmilmo Kitchens, with Caesar stone counter tops, GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, Bathrooms with Italian Porcelain Tile and Kohler Fixtures,Washer/Dryer. The Double Height Lobby is masterfully designed by Andres Escobar features Viscaya Glass and imported Italian Porcelain floor and it spans the entire length from 60th Street to 61st Street. 24 Hour Doorman attendant. Cold Storage is available for perishables. Outdoor Tennis, Indoor 40-foot pool open year-round, huge fitness center with high ceilings.. Locker rooms equipped with Showers and Saunas. Private Garden, Urbn. Playground Concierge Service, Business Center,Lounge with a Pool table, Foosball Table, TV's. Net effective rent advertised on a 13 month lease for new tenants only, gross rent is $6,995