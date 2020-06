Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom located in a landmark quality Prewar Co-op building. This is a true home in the heart of the Upper east Side. This very large 2 bedroom features original prewar details throughout. This elegant apartment also features beautiful hardwood floors, custom built-in.bookcases



The Building offers a gorgeous landscaped Roof Garden all year round. Friendly Staff. This is a wonderful place to call home.



Available both furnished and unfurnished



Furnished $5500.00

Unfurnished $5250



Call for a private showing