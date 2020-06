Amenities

Just on the market!!! Simply amazing large landscaped private garden. Huge above scale studio with very high ceiling. Large separate kitchen with dishwasher. Entry/dining foyer. Great closet space. Apartment is in pristine condition. In immaculate elevator building with laundry. On beautiful and quiet tree line block. Close to Lexington Ave express subway stop and also Second Ave Q. Great restaurants, fun bars, gourmet food shopping nearby. bond1595545