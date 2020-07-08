All apartments in New York
225 West End Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

225 West End Avenue

225 West End Avenue · (212) 627-7800
Location

225 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$3,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located on stately West End Avenue between 70th and 71st Street in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Close to the 1,2,3, trains along Broadway.
Convenient to everything!

Recently renovated 2 bedroom
Windowed Eat-In-kitchen
Full-sized stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Microwave
Large full windowed bathroom
Beautiful hardwood strip floors throughout
One closet in largest bedroom and two closets in hallway
3rd floor facing west

Resident superintendent
Laundry Facility
Video Intercom
Sorry, no pets allowed.
2 minutes to the 1,2,3, trains along Broadway.
Convenient to everything!

Recently renovated 2 bedroom.
Windowed Eat-In-kitchen with full-sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.
Large full windowed bathroom.
Beautiful hardwoodstrip floors throughout.
One closet in largest bedroom and two closets in hallway.
3rd floor facing west.

FREE Private 4 X 5 X 8 ft storage unit per apartment in basement.
Resident superintendent.
Laundry Facility.
Video Intercom.
Please email Nataliya at nbari@ccrny.com to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West End Avenue have any available units?
225 West End Avenue has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 West End Avenue have?
Some of 225 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 225 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 225 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
