All apartments in New York
Find more places like 225 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
225 West 15th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

225 West 15th Street

225 West 15th Street · (212) 572-3195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

225 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE - Located on W.15th Between 7th & 8th Ave in a very well maintained walk-up building with laundry! This lovely second floor rear unit is both quiet and spacious and features hardwood floors throughout, two closets, separate kitchenette, full-sized windowed bathroom with tub and a generous sized living space. Conveniently situated in the heart of Chelsea. Minutes to all major transportation, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and fabulous shopping. Two-year lease required. Pets case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West 15th Street have any available units?
225 West 15th Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 225 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 225 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 225 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 West 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 225 West 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity