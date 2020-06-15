225 West 15th Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE - Located on W.15th Between 7th & 8th Ave in a very well maintained walk-up building with laundry! This lovely second floor rear unit is both quiet and spacious and features hardwood floors throughout, two closets, separate kitchenette, full-sized windowed bathroom with tub and a generous sized living space. Conveniently situated in the heart of Chelsea. Minutes to all major transportation, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and fabulous shopping. Two-year lease required. Pets case-by-case.