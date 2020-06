Amenities

225 EAST 47TH STREET SPONSOR UNIT ! NO BOARD APPROVAL!SMALL PETS OK!BRAND NEW LISTING!!!! PERFECT MIDTOWN EAST LOCATION! Located in a pristine luxury elevator building with marble lobby, super and laundry. Pre-war details throughout. Located on the 4th floor. Apartment has large entry foyer that is large enough to fit a dining room table. Step down to sunken living room that can fit a sectional couch, desk/work area, and queen size bed. Separate dining area space. Large dressing area that leads to bathroom. Tons of closet space. Separate windows kitchen. High ceilings. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN AN AMAZING JUNIOR 1 BDRM NEAR YOUR WORK IN MIDTOWN!! THIS IS A SPONSOR UNIT! NO BOARD APPROVAL! EASY APPROVAL PROCESS!! CALL JENNIFER AT 516-287-0805 OR EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!LOW BROKER FEE!! ONE MONTH! Cayenne102638