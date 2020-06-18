All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:19 PM

225 Central Park North

225 Central Park North · (617) 308-0839
Location

225 Central Park North, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Direct Central Park View! Sunny, South facing, situated directly on Central Park North, this just renovated 3 bedroom/flex 4 apartment incorporates a modern well planned layout for a comfortable home. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher & microwave, a custom countertop. There are 3 queen size bedrooms with closet in each and 2 brand new bathrooms. High ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit. Pets are welcome! This pre-war building features a grand marble lobby, video security and a package storage. Residents enjoy a live-in superintendent, bike storage and a laundry room in the basement. Train is around the block!Photos represent the finishes of the unit. Layout is slightly different. Video is available upon request. StoneCrest1156

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Central Park North have any available units?
225 Central Park North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Central Park North have?
Some of 225 Central Park North's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Central Park North currently offering any rent specials?
225 Central Park North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Central Park North pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Central Park North is pet friendly.
Does 225 Central Park North offer parking?
No, 225 Central Park North does not offer parking.
Does 225 Central Park North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Central Park North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Central Park North have a pool?
No, 225 Central Park North does not have a pool.
Does 225 Central Park North have accessible units?
No, 225 Central Park North does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Central Park North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Central Park North has units with dishwashers.
