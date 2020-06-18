225 Central Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Direct Central Park View! Sunny, South facing, situated directly on Central Park North, this just renovated 3 bedroom/flex 4 apartment incorporates a modern well planned layout for a comfortable home. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher & microwave, a custom countertop. There are 3 queen size bedrooms with closet in each and 2 brand new bathrooms. High ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit. Pets are welcome! This pre-war building features a grand marble lobby, video security and a package storage. Residents enjoy a live-in superintendent, bike storage and a laundry room in the basement. Train is around the block!Photos represent the finishes of the unit. Layout is slightly different. Video is available upon request. StoneCrest1156