Large Washington Heights studio available May 1st. Hardwood floors, arched doorways. Good sized foyer area with a closet. The large separate kitchen fits a dining room table. Main rooms has enough space for a king size bed, sofa and desk and two additional closets. Right across the street from Fort Tryon Park. The A train is one block away and the #1 is right around the corner on Broadway. A great apartment on a beautiful street. Easy application process.