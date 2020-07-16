2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar some paid utils

Be one of the FIRST to live in this All-new GORGEOUS 3 Bed, 2 Bath Flat with WASHER/DRYER!!



Photos are of the actual apartment listed.



Features:

- Top of the line Kitchen with stone Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances

- Microwave & Dishwasher

- Queen-size bedrooms

- Closet with built-in shelves in each bedroom

- TWO Full modern Bathrooms!

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout

- In-unit Washer/Dryer

- Tons of sunlight

- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!



Walking distance to the 2,3 and A,B,C,D trains! Supermarket just steps away!

Close to City College, Harlem Hospital, St Nicholas Park, many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and the New WHOLE FOODS @ 125th!