Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2245 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd · (212) 913-9058
Location

2245 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$3,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Be one of the FIRST to live in this All-new GORGEOUS 3 Bed, 2 Bath Flat with WASHER/DRYER!!

Photos are of the actual apartment listed.

Features:
- Top of the line Kitchen with stone Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances
- Microwave & Dishwasher
- Queen-size bedrooms
- Closet with built-in shelves in each bedroom
- TWO Full modern Bathrooms!
- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout
- In-unit Washer/Dryer
- Tons of sunlight
- Heat, hot water, AND gas included!

Walking distance to the 2,3 and A,B,C,D trains! Supermarket just steps away!
Close to City College, Harlem Hospital, St Nicholas Park, many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and the New WHOLE FOODS @ 125th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
