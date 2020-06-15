All apartments in New York
Find more places like 224 West 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
224 West 18th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

224 West 18th Street

224 West 18th Street · (212) 875-2816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
lobby
A 3D Virtual walk-trough is available upon request.Welcome to this bright & quiet 3 bedroom, 2 full bath loft-style home in the heart of Chelsea. Throughout the day, Northern light bathes the expansive living and dining room from oversized windows offering tree top views. Enter your open layout Poggenpohl chef's kitchen with generous storage and a granite topped island including Bosch and Miele stainless steel appliances, and a 60 bottle wine cooler. The master bedroom has 2 large closets and an en suite bath with a marble stall shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. The second and third bedrooms face West, and are separated by a full windowed bath. The apartment features a Bosch washer and dryer, and wide-plank, solid maple floors throughout. There is a wonderful outdoor roof deck with inviting city views, as well as a convenient fitness center, off of which is a tranquil garden. 224 West 18th St. is a 12 story, 31 apartment luxury condominium with a full-time attended lobby in the heart of Chelsea with all the subways, restaurants, shops, entertainment and the Rubin Museum of Art the neighborhood has to offer. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 West 18th Street have any available units?
224 West 18th Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 West 18th Street have?
Some of 224 West 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 West 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 224 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 West 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 224 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 224 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 West 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 224 West 18th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity